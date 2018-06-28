"Buy Missouri" initiative to promote Missouri farmers

COLUMBIA - Missouri's executive office is working on an initiative to help bolster the sales of Missouri farmers within the state.

Lieutenant Governor Michael Parson announced the "Buy Missouri" initiative at the Missouri Farm Bureau Agrotourism Conference Sunday evening.

Parson's plan is to have products grown on Missouri farms be specifically designated at retail and grocery stores.

He said this will make a difference to food shoppers when they are making decisions in the grocery aisle.

"I think Missourians will take a second look at a Missouri product, because Missourians made it. I think we have a real great opportunity to put our best foot forward and say look: Missourians are hard workers. We make a quality product," Parson said.

Parson's speech to Missouri farmers was a part of the kickoff night at the agrotourism conference that will continue throughout the rest of the upcoming week. The conference is intended to educate participating farmers in practices that will benefit their business in the current agricultural climate.

Parson said he hopes that food consumers will be aware of the initiative by the new year.

"I'm excited, I think it's going to be great for both the farmers and the shoppers here in Missouri," he said.