Buyer beware when buying a used car in mid-Missouri

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 15 2017 Jan 15, 2017 Sunday, January 15, 2017 4:59:00 PM CST January 15, 2017 in News
By: Amber Sipe, Gabe Dubois, Lauren Magarino, Nina Ruhe
loading

COLUMBIA — Steven Hughes thought he found the perfect car for his family of six — until the title proving he owned the vehicle never came.

“I was beginning to get upset, my wife was getting upset, and it was causing stress between us,” Hughes said.

“It was almost painful to try and keep our composure between the two of us when we knew it wasn’t something that was a problem between the two of us.”

The dealership legally had 30 days to get the title to Hughes, however after almost 90 days of not receiving the title, he was done waiting. Hughes went to the dealership to return the car he could not drive without proper documentation showing his ownership of the car. He demanded a refund and took his business to a different dealership. Hughes isn’t the only one with auto-related stress.

In fact, obtaining a proper title for a used vehicle is a national issue. Auto-related complaints rank among the top 10 national consumer complaints according to the Federal Trade Commission. Joe Bindbeutel, Chief Counsel of the Consumer Protection Division in the Missouri Attorney General’s office, deals with a lot of consumer complaints. He explained that before driving off the lot with a new car, consumers need to ensure all of the paperwork is in place.

“Delay signing the papers until that title is in the packet of documents, until you see it and you can drive off the lot with that title,” Bindbeutel said.

Car titles aren’t the only problem buyers may encounter when looking for a new ride. It’s important to understand all of the fine print before you pull out of the lot.

BUYER BEWARE OF CRAIGSLIST

Whether you’re looking for cars on Craigslist, Facebook or any other online seller, all paperwork should still line up. Buyers need to know what they are getting and who they are getting it from.

“Sometimes folks will offer to sell you a car and they don’t own the car. It’s owned by somebody else. Let’s not even start by talking about Craigslist,” Bindbeutel said.

Columbia South License Office manager Kyle Allen provided a few pointers for potential buyers. Allen said there are ways to avoid scams. You should always take a careful look of what is written on the title. He advised buyers to be careful if you see there is a lien on the title. A lien is the right to keep property until debt on that property is paid off.

“Make sure the car dealer does have the title in hand,” Allen said. “If there is a lien on that title, make sure there is a lien release that follows with that title before they walk out of that dealership.”

Allen also advised buyers to get a safety inspection for the car and run the vehicle identification number (VIN) to make sure the car has a legitimate title on it.

“I can tell you buyer beware of Craigslist or anything online,” Allen said.

BUY HERE, PAY HERE

When looking for a used car, you may pull into a dealership and see flags on either side of the driveway with

“Buy Here! Pay Here!” written in big, block lettering. If you decide to purchase from these lots, pay close attention to all paperwork.

“Buy here, pay here is a come on to very quick and easy credit approvals. Those are exactly the kind of dealerships you have to watch in terms of this very title problem,” Bindbeutel said. “They’re not really selling the car. They’re not making money on the car, they’re making money on the debt, and a lot of these are dangerously close to essentially a payday loan in terms of the exorbitant interest rates.”

TIPS AND TRICKS

Avoiding problems when buying a car is not so difficult if you do your homework.

“There’s so many people out there that have no knowledge of what to expect at a dealership or what you can do to keep yourself informed and make sure that you’re not getting handled by the dealers,” Hughes said

Buying a car can be a very confusing and harmful process if not done correctly. To help make sure everything runs smoothly, be sure to check all of the boxes recommended by Allen and Bindbeutel before driving off the lot.

  1. Did you do your research? Did you lookup the dealership, person and car?
  2. Do you have the original, real title in your hands before driving off of the lot? Did you see it?
  3. Did you get the car inspected?
  4. Did you run the VIN number?

If these steps are followed correctly and you still encounter problems, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline or file a consumer complaint on the Attorney General’s website.

(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story to note there are six people in the Hughes family.)

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
35 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°