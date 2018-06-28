Buyers Take Advantage of Tax Free Weekend

COLUMBIA - A summer holiday that is all about saving money. Missouri's tax free weekend kicked off Friday and buyers took full advantage of the savings.

It will be a long weekend for both businesses and consumers. Some businesses, like Best Buy in Columbia, extended their hours until 10 p.m. for the weekend. Tax free means the state waives the 4.225 percent sales tax on qualified items, which means a cheaper cost to buyers. Qualified items include; clothing under $100, school supplies under $50, computer software under $350, and any computer or computer equipment under $3,500.

Computers are the hot item this weekend. Best Buy vamped up its schedule to accomodate all of the shoppers. The tax free weekend is supposed to help parents with back to school shopping but Best Buy says of the customers they have seen, only half are school shopping. The store wouldn't comment on any sales goals it may have or the number of computers sold today. But managers did say it's a great opprtunity to save money on some big ticket items and they are not complaining about all the business either.

Despite the big benefit, according to the department of revenue, almost every county and transportation development district opted out of the tax holiday and will still charge local taxes.