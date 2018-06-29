Bystanders Help Police Nab Robber

JOPLIN (AP)- Bystanders helped police nab one of two men suspected of robbing a Joplin bank on his getaway bicycle. Even before the masked men entered a U-M-B bank branch yesterday, police had been tipped off. A neighbor watched the bicycle-riding duo stop in front of his home and put on the ski masks. As the pair rode toward the bank, the neighbor phoned 9-1-1. Police said the robbers jumped across a counter inside the bank, shoved a teller away and began filling bags with cash from her drawer. They fled on their bicycles, but a customer followed them to an apartment complex where they approached a vehicle in the parking lot. One of them was arrested a few blocks away.