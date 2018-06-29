C.U.R.E. Ends in Jeff City

Churches like Quinn Chapel AME Church use to participate in Congregations United for Racial Equality, or CURE.

The organization's goal was to develop racial equality through religion.

"If it was an African American congregation predominantly, then a white preacher was the preacher and if we were in a white congregation, an African American preacher would be in the pulpit, and we had really significant experiences of worship," said CURE Co-Founder John Bennett.

But waning interest in CURE's cause recently forced it to disband after 14 years.

"We of course, made a dent in the issue, but fundamentally, racism is as prevalent today as it was then," said Bennett.

Despite the disbandment of CURE, other organizations like the NAACP in the Community Center are still fighting for racial equality.

Nimrod Chapel NAACP Jefferson City Branch president, feels that though an organization has disbanded, advocacy for racial equality will not end.

"The NAACP is the oldest organization that addresses legal, political, economical and social issues in America. All other organizations will only add to the efforts of the NAACP in that role," said Chapel.

NAACP has been combating those issues since 1909 and are always looking for other avenues to continue their success.

"It would be hard put to try to describe why any organization would disband but NAACP, Jefferson City chapter, is actively soliciting younger people to become involved with these issues that address them everyday," Chapel said.

The small community center holds hope for Bennett.

CURE officially disbanded Monday night with a farewell party at the Rickman Conference Center.

edited by Misty Anderson