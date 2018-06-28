Cab driver tried to steal identity with customer's IDs

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield cab driver has been charged with identity theft after using a customer's ID cards to open a phony bank account.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 31-year-old Mohamed Elsaka used IDs from a wallet that a rider left in his taxi cab to open a bank account.

Court records said the victim contacted his bank's fraud department after receiving a credit card in the mail that he didn't sign up for. The bank placed holds on the account.

The next day, Elsaka went to a Springfield bank and tried to activate the debit card associated with the account. Elsaka was arrested after police were called to the bank.

Elsaka has been released from jail on his own recognizance and doesn't have an attorney listed for the case.