Cabinet Members Help Launch Arch Project

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Cabinet secretaries are scheduled to be in St. Louis to help launch a major component of the project to improve the grounds of the Gateway Arch.

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx are to help break group Friday for the "Park Over the Highway" project. It's the first component of the CityArchRiver 2015 plan to make the grounds more attractive and accessible.

Since the Arch opened nearly 50 years ago, its sprawling grounds have been separated from the rest of downtown by Interstate 70. To remedy that, a landscaped, park-like structure will be built over the highway.

The "Park Over the Highway" component will cost about $55 million - about $45 million of it paid for by state and federal money.