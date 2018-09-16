Cable Repairman Convicted of Assaulting Customer

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A suburban St. Louis cable TV repairman faces sentencing Friday after being convicted for sexually assaulting a customer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors deliberated for about an hour before convicting 22-year-old Michael Helderle of four felony counts.

Helderle installed cable at the victim's apartment in O'Fallon, Mo., in December. He asked her out via a text that night. When it was reported to his company, he was fired.

The next day, the victim was video chatting with her boyfriend, who was in the Air Force and 1,700 miles away, when Helderle broke open the door, tied her up and assaulted her. The boyfriend contacted police, and Helderle jumped from the second-floor apartment when officers arrived.

He was later captured and confessed.