Cabrera Homers Twice As Royals Outslug Rockies

DENVER (AP) -- Melky Cabrera homered twice and drove in five runs as the Kansas City Royals tied a team record with 12 extra-base hits and outslugged Carlos Gonzalez and the Colorado Rockies 16-8 Sunday.

Gonzalez homered and tied a career high with six RBIs. But he left in the seventh inning after he ran into the center-field wall and injured his right wrist.

Gonzalez caught Brayan Pena's fly, hit the wall and was down on the warning track for several minutes. He was driven off the field on a cart and taken to a hospital for precautionary X-rays.

Cabrera and Eric Hosmer, who also homered, had four hits apiece as Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak. Mike Moustakas and Jeff Francoeur each got three of the Royals' season-high 21 hits.

The Royals' 12 extra-base hits tied a franchise record set May 13, 1979. Cabrera matched his career best for hits and RBIs.

Kansas City tagged Jason Hammel (4-8) for six runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cabrera hit a solo homer in the first and a three-run homer in the third, and the Royals made a 6-0 in the fourth.

Colorado rallied for five runs in the fifth against Kansas City starter Luke Hochevar, a Denver native. Gonzalez hit a three-run double and Mark Ellis hit a two-run homer -- his second home run in three games with Colorado.

Reliever Blake Wood (4-0) struck out Troy Tulowitzki and Seth Smith to end the threat. Wood got the win despite allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

The Royals scored six runs in the sixth against reliever Matt Belisle. Moustakas had two hits in the inning and Francoeur had a two-run double to give the Royals a 12-5 lead.

During the burst, Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon left the game after getting hit by a pitch on the left knee.

The Rockies got three back on Gonzalez's homer in the bottom half, his 13th of the season. Hosmer hit his sixth homer, a three-run drive in a four-run seventh that made it 16-8.