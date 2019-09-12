Cabrera, Sanchez carry Tigers to 6-4 victory over Royals

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Sunday, May 03 2015 May 3, 2015 Sunday, May 03, 2015 4:01:42 PM CDT May 03, 2015 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, Anibal Sanchez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series.

Alex Avila also drove in three runs for the Tigers, who dropped the first two games of the series before squeaking out a 2-1 victory behind David Price's masterpiece Saturday night.

Sanchez (2-3) was just as good as his rotation mate. The right-hander did not allow a runner until Paulo Orlando dribbled a single up the middle leading off the sixth inning, and Sanchez wound up allowing three runs on four hits over 7 1-3 innings.

Kansas City nearly bailed out Jeremy Guthrie (1-2) by scoring two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth. But Tom Gorzelanny struck out Eric Hosmer to leave a runner aboard, and Joakim Soria shut down his former team in the ninth for his 10th save.

 

