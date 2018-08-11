CAFO Controversy Continues

The meeting is another in more than six months of fighting over expanding a hog farm near historic Arrow Rock.

Ultimately, the State Department of Natural Resources will decide if that farm can expand. The DNR moved one step closer to a decision by bringing together local opponents and hog industry representatives to air their differences.

A new concentrated animal feeding operation --- or CAFO--- is in the works.

It's a proposal Arrow Rock resident David Finke plans to fight 'till the cows come home.

"Our concern is about protecting a public asset - an irreplaceable public asset. So we are united with a statewide effort to stop these intrusions into our public space," Finke said.

The DNR held the meeting to explain the potential pollution issues surrounding the farm.

"We have to really focus on the environmental issues, especially the water pollution control issues. But we never want to shut out the other voices. There are a lot of concerns that go with these. And, we want to make sure that we're at least listening. That's the value of these meetings,"DNR spokesman Ed Galbraith said.

Hog farmers acknowledge the possible ecological problems are real, but they think people like Finke are making too much about the whole operation.

"Where it's located is approximately two miles from the town. It's down a gravel road that's not visible from public access unless you're actually going there to look at it. All the drainage is away from Arrow Rock. The potential for anything from this site to get to Arrow Rock or even close is very, very remote."Missouri Pork Association spokesman Don Nikodim said.