The Dennis Gessling Farm was issued a construction permit from the DNR on Friday, permitting Gessling to build a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO).

Despite objection from neighbors worried about water pollution and smell, Deniss and Chrissy Gessling plan to build two barns, capable of holding 4,800 animals.

Doyle Childers, director of the DNR, acknowledged the neighbors' objections. Opponents say the smell from the hog feeding operation would harm Arrow Rock, a National Historic Landmark that depends on the tourism trade.

The feeding operation will be two miles from the Arrow Rock site.

Childers said his department only has jurisdiction over water quality issues during the permit process. The Gesslings' proposal met regulatory requirements and contained safeguards for waste storage.