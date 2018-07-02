Cain Announces He's Suspending His Campaign

ATLANTA (AP) -- Republican candidate Herman Cain says he's suspending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination to avoid news coverage that is hurtful to his family.



Cain's announcement came five days after an Atlanta-area woman claimed she and Cain had an affair for more than a decade, a claim that followed several allegations of sexual harassment against the Georgia businessman.



Cain, whose wife stood behind him on the stage, made the announcement before several hundred supporters gathered at what was to have been the opening of his national campaign headquarters.



Cain had surged in polls until news surfaced in late October that he had been accused of sexual harassment by two women during his time as president of the National Restaurant Association in the 1990s.