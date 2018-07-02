Cain HR, Hosmer Single Lead Royals Over Tigers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Lorenzo Cain hit a tying, two-run homer off Jose Valverde with two outs in the ninth inning and Eric Hosmer had a winning single in the 10th, helping the Kansas City Royals overcome Justin Verlander's seven scoreless innings Wednesday in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander did not allow a batter past first base, giving up three singles, striking out eight and walking two in a 117-pitch outing, his second-highest total this season. Verlander has a 15-2 record with a 2.56 ERA in 25 starts against the Royals.

Drew Smyly pitched a one-hit eighth, then allowed a leadoff single in the ninth to Hosmer and was replaced by Valverde. He retired Santiago Perez on a flyout and struck out Billy Butler as Hosmer stole second - becoming the first Kansas City runner in scoring position.

Cain fouled off three pitches, then sent an 85 mph offering over the wall in left-center.