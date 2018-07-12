Calif. Man Charged in KC Man's Shooting Death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A California man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Kansas City man.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 37-year-old David Allen of Vacaville, California on Sunday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting 58-year-old Thomas Dean on Saturday afternoon in the driveway of a house in the Waldo area of Kansas City.

Court records say a witness reported that before the shooting, Dean had been talking to another man about collecting some items that had been for sale at the house that day. Allen then is accused of pulling a gun from his waistband and approaching Dean.

The witness reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Allen leaving. Dean died at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if Allen had an attorney.