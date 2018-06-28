California Awarded Grant for Drain System

CALIFORNIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that California will receive a $400,000 grant to assist with a new storm water system.

Downtown California suffers from storm water issues due to inadequate drainage. The current system removes water from High Street and dumps it a block away.

The proposed system will use drop inlets and pipe to eliminate flooding. The city will also raise curbs to prevent standing water on sidewalks.

The City of California will add $140,000 of the city's money to help with the project.