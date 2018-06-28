California Considers Clamping Down on Lawn Parking

Bob and Mary Taylor are proud of their rental homes' outside appearance.

"We really don't want cars parked up in the yard. We feel that the yard is a part of the scenery and a yard is just a part of the core of the house."

However, in California it's all right to park an unlicensed vehicle in a yard, if the vehicle is driveable.

The Taylors won't file complaints against their neighbors although Bob and Mary want the yards cleaned up.

"We're not one to raise a lot of fuss. We wouldn't like it, but we probably would not say much about it."

If someone does file a complaint, the vehicle owner has 10 days to prove it is driveable.

The city council has decided nothing yet, althought it's been considering for several months whether to prohibit vehicles in yards.

Reported by Kara Bourn