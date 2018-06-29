California firm recalls fruit nationwide from Sam's Club, others

The Associated Press and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

By: The Associated Press and KOMU 8 Digital Staff

CUTLER, California (AP) - A Central California company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of specific lots of its fresh peaches, plums, nectarines and pluots over concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Wawona Packing says on its website that no illnesses have been reported and the recall is a precautionary measure.

The company said the recalled fruit was packed and shipped to retailers from June 1 through July 12.

Retailers that received the fruit include Costco and Trader Joe's.

KOMU 8 News spoke with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration who confirmed Sam's Club is also one of the stores affected.

The recall came after internal testing at the packing house in Tulare County.

Officials say they shut down the lines, retrofitted some equipment and sanitized the facility. Subsequent tests have been negative.

Clovis-based Wawona Frozen Foods is a separate company and is not involved in the voluntary recall.

Listeria bacteria can cause a dangerous flu-like illness.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.]