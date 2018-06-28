California Man Accused of Throwing Son off Cruise Boat

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Southern California authorities say he threw his 7-year-old son off a sightseeing cruise boat during an argument.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Jim Amormino says 35-year-old Sloan Briles was arrested Sunday for investigation of child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Amormino says Briles, his girlfriend and two sons went on an afternoon cruise around Newport Harbor on a boat carrying 85 people.

He says Briles argued with the girlfriend and then with his 7-year-old son before throwing the boy over.

Amormino says the boy was rescued by another boater, though Briles also jumped in to save him. The boy and his brother were returned to their mother's care.

Briles was released Monday. He couldn't be immediately reached at a number listed for him in Irvine.