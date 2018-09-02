California Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash

MONITEAU COUNTY - A California man is dead and another walked away unscathed after an early-morning accident on Highway 87 Friday morning.

36-year-old Travis B. Butts was pronounced dead at the scene after the Saturn sedan he was driving was hit head-on by a a pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Jacob Ponder, also of California.

Butts was traveling southbound just before 7 a.m. Friday when Ponder's truck crossed the center line of the highway. Butts attempted to swerve out of the way, but was hit on the driver's side of his car, which was sent off the right side of the road.

State Highway Patrol records show Ponder was driving without any insurance.

Both men were wearing seatbelts during the accident.

This is the fifth fatality accident for Highway Patrol Troop F in October, accounting for nearly one-sixth of the total number of deadly accidents so far this year.