California Police Arrest Three for Meth Lab

CALIFORNIA - Police arrested three suspects Tuesday in connection to a meth lab. Jacob Murphy, Dale Bosley and Michelle McMillin were arrested after California Police found a meth lab in their home.

According to a press release, officers seized Coleman Fuel, Denatured Alcohol, Sulfuric Acid, Lithium, Lye and Ammonium Nitrate from apartment C-13 at 1305 West Buchanan Street.

Police said they received prior information of Jacob Murphy manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Police said a child was also found in the apartment and was turned over to the Division of Family Services.

All three suspects are being held at the Moniteau County Jail without bail.