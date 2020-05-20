UPDATE: Missing California man found safe, back at home

2 days 23 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2020 May 18, 2020 Monday, May 18, 2020 4:42:00 PM CDT May 18, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Law enforcement said Wednesday a man reported missing from California has been found safe and returned home.

Officials put out an endangered person advisory for Jeffrey David Wilson.

According to a press release, Wilson had last been seen on May 13, the same day he did not attend a doctors appointment. When his wife got home, she noticed he wasn't there, along with a blanket, stocking cap and handgun.

No details about where or how Wilson was found have been released.

