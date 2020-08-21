California R-1 school district to delay start of school year following bomb threat

CALIFORNIA - The California School District announced Thursday that it will be pushing back the start of the school year following a bomb threat made to the school on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the school distract, the bomb threat made Wednesday was immediately reported to law enforcement who began an investigation. The entire district was placed on lock down with no access to any school facilities available until at least Sunday, the post said.

Earlier today the district received a threat to one of our campus facilities. The threat was immediately reported to... Posted by California R-1 School District on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Classes were set to start Monday, the first day of classes is now set for Wednesday, August 26.