California woman arrested after driving over roundabout

ASHLAND- Police arrested a Moniteau County woman after vehicle pursuit Sunday night.

According to a release from the Ashland Police Department, an officer tried to pull the vehicle over near Broadway and Highway 63 at about 10:45 p.m. The release said the driver had driven over one roundabout, and then went the wrong way through a second roundabout.

A chase ensued with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour, the release said. Police arrested Abigail Heiland on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, and a felony warrant from Moniteau County.