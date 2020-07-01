California woman arrested after driving over roundabout

2 days 5 hours 35 minutes ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 9:08:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ASHLAND- Police arrested a Moniteau County woman after vehicle pursuit Sunday night.

According to a release from the Ashland Police Department, an officer tried to pull the vehicle over near Broadway and Highway 63 at about 10:45 p.m. The release said the driver had driven over one roundabout, and then went the wrong way through a second roundabout.

A chase ensued with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour, the release said. Police arrested Abigail Heiland on suspicion of careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, and a felony warrant from Moniteau County.

