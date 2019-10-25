Callahan out as Tolton president after two months

COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School is without a president after only two months on the job. Doug Callahan's departure happened Thursday, according to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City.

Callahan was appointed president in September after more than 30 years of experience with the Boy Scouts of America.

In a statement, Callahan told KOMU 8 News:

“Late this afternoon Bishop McKnight informed me, without notice, reason or explanation that my services were no longer required. My hope had been to lead Father Tolton High School to new heights and achievements. However, the Bishop and I had different views. You can imagine my disappointment as I thought this was to be my second career."