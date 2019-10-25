Callahan out as Tolton president after two months

By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School is without a president after only two months on the job.

Doug Callahan's departure happened Thursday, according to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City.

Callahan was appointed president in September after more than 30 years of experience with the Boy Scouts of America.

In a statement, Callahan told KOMU 8 News:

“Late this afternoon Bishop McKnight informed me, without notice, reason or explanation that my services were no longer required. My hope had been to lead Father Tolton High School to new heights and achievements. However, the Bishop and I had different views. You can imagine my disappointment as I thought this was to be my second career."

Vice President Jill McIntosh will serve as interim president during the search for a replacement, the release said.

“It will be a priority for me, the superintendent of Catholic schools and the leadership of our parishes in Columbia to ensure the right team is in place for Fr. Tolton Catholic High School to thrive," Bishop Shawn McKnight said.

Callahan's departure falls within the 90-day probationary period of his contract, according to the release.

