Callaway Bank waives notary fees for mail-in ballots

1 day 4 hours 2 minutes ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
By: Lauren Schwentker, KOMU 8 Reporter

MISSOURI- Callaway Bank will waive notary fees for all mail-in ballots.

According to Chief Communications Officer Jeff Jones, "The bank was approached by a client having problems finding a free notary service for their ballot, and we felt there was a need in the community."

The banks will be waiving notary services at the following Callaway Bank locations:

  • Ashland: 101 W Broadway
  • Columbia locations: 3200 W. Broadway and 1600 Chapel Hill Road
  • Fulton locations: 5 E Fifth St. and 1101 Business 54
  • Mokane: 10393 State Road C

"The bank wanted to help remove any obstacles to someone voting. Regardless of anyone's political stance," Jones said.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the November 3rd election.

