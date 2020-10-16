Callaway Bank waives notary fees for mail-in ballots
MISSOURI- Callaway Bank will waive notary fees for all mail-in ballots.
According to Chief Communications Officer Jeff Jones, "The bank was approached by a client having problems finding a free notary service for their ballot, and we felt there was a need in the community."
The banks will be waiving notary services at the following Callaway Bank locations:
- Ashland: 101 W Broadway
- Columbia locations: 3200 W. Broadway and 1600 Chapel Hill Road
- Fulton locations: 5 E Fifth St. and 1101 Business 54
- Mokane: 10393 State Road C
"The bank wanted to help remove any obstacles to someone voting. Regardless of anyone's political stance," Jones said.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the November 3rd election.
