Callaway Boiling Advisory Issued

It includes the following areas: State Road F, Highline Drive, Windy Meadows, Hawk Lake area, County Road 304, and County Road 302. If you have any questions, contact the district's office at 573-642-6898.

What to Do during a Boiling Advisory:

-Boil water for three minutes before using.

-Boiled water should only be used for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparations and consumption.

-Do not use ice from an automatic icemaker or any ice made from unboiled water.

-Make sure to disinfect dishes and food containers for at least a minute using clean tap water and bleach.

-Before drinking the boiled water, let it cool sufficently.

-Water used for hand-washing or bathing typically does not need to be boiled, but always supervise children so that water isn't accidently ingested.