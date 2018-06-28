Callaway Co. deputies find meth, other drugs after 90 mph pursuit

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said Friday deputies arrested a Jefferson City man after a pursuit down gravel and paved roads in the Tebbetts and Holts Summit area early Friday morning.

The report said a driver, later identified as 46-year-old Stanley Ronimous, failed to dim the headlights in a silver mini-van and sped off, leading authorities on a long chase exceeding speeds of 90 miles per hour.

After the pursuit, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Ronimous and found more than twelve grams of meth, other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in Ronimous' possession.

As of Friday morning, public records indicated Ronimous had several pending charges in Cole County, including driving while revoked, resisting arrest and possession up to 35 grams of marijuana. The records also listed several other felony narcotics and resisting arrest cases in the past.

Ronimous was in the Callaway County Jail on a $15,588 cash-only bond as of Friday morning.