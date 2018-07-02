Callaway County Ambulances Get Major Rehaul

"On the E-Series chassis, we were pushing the envelope, being close to the gross vehicle weight range whenever you have your equipment loaded in the truck, and two attendants and a patient, and if you have any first responders that travel with you also," said Joe Peeper, paramedic supervisor.

Technicians updated the ambulance fleet to speed up emergency response times.

"All of the ambulances now have a laptop computer on board. We do our patient reporting on those," Peeper added. "They all have G[lobal] P[ositioning] S[atellite] capability."

The Callaway County Ambulance District also will add another program in a few months.

"Fairly soon, we'll have a program which will connect us with our dispatch, where they'll be able to actually follow the location of all of the ambulances at once," explained Brian Kinder, paramedic.

That will be similar to an instant messenging service, which will decrease radio traffic and increase efficiency in emergencies. The district said the new technology also will keep personal information confidential because paramedics and dispatchers won't talk over the radio anymore.