Callaway County authorities find fugitive hiding under residence

AUXVASSE - Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive who they found hiding under a residence.

Callaway County deputies and Auxvasse police on Thursday afternoon responded to the 800 block of Manor Drive for a reported disturbance in progress.

Authorities said they learned 27-year-old Michael Smith had taken off. He was wanted for felony assault in Cooper County, and there was a warrant for his arrest.

The sheriff's office said it used its K-9 to locate Smith, who was actually hiding under a residence.

He surrendered and was taken to the Callaway County Jail, according to a news release.