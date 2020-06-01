Callaway county chase ends with man hospitalized

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Holts Summit Police Department pursued Dustin Clements of Jefferson City on Country Road 391. Clements drove off the right side of the road and struck a concrete retaining wall.

He was then transported to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City with serious injuries.

The crash report stated Clements was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.