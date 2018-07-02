Callaway County crash leaves 2 with serious injuries

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash left two people with serious injuries at 8:54 p.m. Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was driving westbound on Interstate 70 at the 155 mile marker when it traveled off the left side of the road, returned to the roadway and went off the right side of the road, causing it to strike a concrete traffic barrier.

The vehicle then overturned and rested on the right shoulder of the highway.

Passenger Latoya Hooker of St. Louis was flown to University Hospital by Staff for Life with serious injuries. The second passenger, Luke Gatlin, also from St. Louis, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver, Makala Turner, of Columbia was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to the crash report.

While Hooker and Turner were not wearing their seat belts, Gatlin was wearing his seat belt.