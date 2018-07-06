Callaway County dam is collapsing, causing flash flooding

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Glovers Spring Lake dam was collapsing Wednesday and County Route 101 was washed out and causing flash flooding below Glovers Spring Lake along Dunlap Creek.

Flood waters were moving down Dunlap Creek below Glovers Spring Lake dam and into Crows Fork Creek east of Fulton.

People below the dam along Dunlap Creek, Crows Fork Creek and Auxvasse Creek were warned they should be alert to rapidly rising water.

In addition to County Route 101, drivers should be alert to flooding on Highways UU and O near Crows Fork Creek.