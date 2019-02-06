Callaway County deputies arrest three meth suspects in 15 hours

CALLAWAY COUNTY - In a 15-hour period, Callaway County Sheriff deputies arrested three people on methamphetamine charges.

Matthew G. White, 27, of Holts Summit, was taken into custody around 11:55 a.m. Monday. Deputies said they found meth during a traffic stop.

White is also accused of four counts of stealing connected to an ongoing criminal investigation into a theft in the Steedman area. His bond was set at $24,000.

Dale Dobbins, 63, of Fulton, was stopped by deputies at 6:15 p.m on Monday. Dobbins was a wanted person in Taney County, where he was accused of methamphetmine possession.

Dobbins later posted a Taney County bond of $10,000 and was released.

Vivien Peters, 44, of Fulton, was stopped for a traffic violation at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies said Peters was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Peters was being held without bond or a court date.