CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office are proactively patrolling the streets and stopping crimes in the process. 

Deputies recovered approximately $41,865 worth of drugs in the area of County Road 269 at 3:18 a.m. Monday.

Proactive rural area patrols continue to yield positive results (or otherwise said, reek havoc on the criminals). At...

Posted by Callaway County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 5, 2021

According to a facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, deputies collected the following:

  • 211 grams of methamphetamine
  • 31 grams of cocaine
  • 7 lbs. of marijuana
  • Stolen firearm (suspect was armed when deputy approached)
  • Stolen vehicle

KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.

