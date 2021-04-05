CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office are proactively patrolling the streets and stopping crimes in the process.
Deputies recovered approximately $41,865 worth of drugs in the area of County Road 269 at 3:18 a.m. Monday.
Proactive rural area patrols continue to yield positive results (or otherwise said, reek havoc on the criminals). At...Posted by Callaway County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 5, 2021
According to a facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, deputies collected the following:
- 211 grams of methamphetamine
- 31 grams of cocaine
- 7 lbs. of marijuana
- Stolen firearm (suspect was armed when deputy approached)
- Stolen vehicle
