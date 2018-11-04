Callaway County Finds Money Mistake

The problem started when the Callaway County Ambulance District put a new sales tax in place in 2005.

During the nine months that followed, computers at the Missouri Department of Revenue failed to identify sales tax dollars meant for the ambulance district.

That money went to Callaway County and some of its cities instead of the ambulance district.

That means the ambulance district gets more than $200,000 it never knew it had, and Callaway County owes almost $170,000 of that.

All that money makes up nearly ten percent of the county's tax revenue for the year.

The ambulance district isn't exactly happy with its gain.

"Makes me kind of sick to my stomach because that's money that they've probably already factored into their budgets, and now they may have to make adjustments," Charles Anderson, Ambulance District Director, said.

The state will garnish the county's tax revenue for the next three months, leaving commissioners scrambling to figure out how to get by.

"We needed to have made some adjustments," Kritzer said. "Mistakes and problems happen. It's how you deal with them."