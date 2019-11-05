Callaway County investigation leads to six felony arrests

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office patrol and investigation efforts led to six felony arrests for burglary, drugs and sex offenses across the county.

According to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies have conducted investigations and proactive patrols that have resulted in numerous felony arrests made from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

On Nov. 1, deputies conducted an investigation in the 5000 block of County Road 311, east of Millersburg. During the investigation, deputies found Jesse DeValle, 39, of Fulton, who had a Callaway County warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

A second investigation on Nov. 1 in the 8000 block of Robbie’s Road near Steedman was conducted. Deputies found Lacy McDonald, 29, of Fulton, who had a Callaway County warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to the post.

A investigation during the morning of Nov. 2 near Holts Summit lead deputies to find Norman Goins, 42, of Holts Summit. Goins had a Callaway County warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According the post, a fourth investigation on Nov. 2, in the 8000 block of Robbie’s Road, off County Road 428 near Steedman, helped deputies find Elizabeth Erbschloe, 36, of Fulton, hiding behind a residence.

She had several outstanding Callaway County warrants for charges including two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The fifth investigation, which occurred early on Nov. 3, led Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Holts Summit Police Department, outside of Holts Summit, according to the post.

The deputies recovered felony level controlled substances from a residence and arrested Nicholas Deppe, 20, of Holts Summit.

The final investigation, also on Nov. 3, charged Shawn Buck, 21, of New Florence, with first and second degree burglary, tampering with a vehicle and stealing. Buck has also been charged with a misdemeanor property damage offense.

During his crime spree, two separate residences were burglarized and a vehicle was stolen from a third. Through a follow-up investigation conducted by deputies, Buck was identified as the culprit. He was arrested by deputies on November 2, 2019 at 3:10 PM and taken to the Callaway County Jail.

According to the post, each individual arrested was transported to Callaway County Jail.