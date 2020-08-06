Callaway County leaders discuss unifying COVID-19 message

19 hours 32 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT August 05, 2020 in News
By: Korbett Koselak, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON — Leaders from across Callaway County met in Fulton on Wednesday to present a unified message regarding COVID-19.

The press conference featured representatives from Fulton, Auxvasse, Holts Summit, Mokane, New Bloomfield, Kingdom City and the Callaway County Health Department. 

The county's leaders have recommended the use of face coverings, but are not requiring them. 

"We respect and embrace individual human rights and acknowledge that individual responsibility is prudent during this pandemic in order to limit the risk of spreading coronavirus," Callaway County Health Department director Sharon Lynch said. 

Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell and Lynch reiterated that individual responsibility is most important.

Reading from a document signed by the officials, Lynch said, "We encourage the community to utilize face coverings in conjunction with other health guidance in place, frequent hand-washing, proper cough/sneeze etiquette, and the avoidance of touching one's eyes, nose and mouth."

As of Wednesday, Callaway County has had 131 total cases of COVID-19. However, 50 of those cases have occurred within the last two weeks. 

