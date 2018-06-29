Callaway County Man Arrested After Long Investigation

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested Craig Long early Tuesday after a long investigation in relation to a sexual offense felony involving a child.

In January, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office and a detective with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department conducted a search warrant at Long's residence of 9589 Seminole Road near Williamsburg in Callaway County. Several items were seized and the investigation continued.



Since the warrant was issued, Callaway County deputies and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent months searching for Long.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies conducting surveillance of Long's residence and found that he had returned home.

Long was transported to the Callaway County Jail where he is held pending extradition to Kansas. There are no local charges as the sexual offense(s) occurred in the state of Kansas. The child victim is in protective custody.

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.