Callaway County manhunt ends in arrest

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A manhunt for a suspicious person call ended in an arrest just east of Kingdom City.

At 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 6700 block of Old US Highway 40. Citizens reported a suspicious person walking around in the area who they witnessed trying to break into a business.

A Callaway County deputy encountered the man near a business. When he attempted to make contact, the man ran off through fields and woods. Several other deputies, along with troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, responded and formed a perimeter around the area.

As a precaution, nearby school officials at North Callaway High School and North Callaway T-Bird Learning Center (an early childhood program) secured the school buildings and went on lock down.

Authorities responded with police dogs to assist with the search. At 8:27 a.m., the suspect was found hiding within the perimeter. He was identified as David Schuenemeyer, 35, of Gearald, Mo.

Schuenemeyer was taken to the Callaway County Jail and booked for burglary, possession of burglar tools, felony resisting arrest, and property damage. He remains in custody and has a pending bond of $8,000.