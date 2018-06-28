Callaway County on Rabies Watch

They advise people to watch for unusual behavior in their animals and urge owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies.

"It's a responsibility we all have," said Sharon Lynch Callway County Health Department.They're not all that terribly expensive, and I think really it's out of the public's attention because they don't hear about rabies alot."

They advise people to watch for unusual behavior in their animals. And urge owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies.

The horse is the first rabid animal found in Callaway county this year.