Callaway County prosecutor charges man with burglary

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a man for burglary according to the Callaway County Sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Matthew Wyatt Tuesday and took him to the Callaway County jail.

Wyatt is accused of burglarizing a home on the 4000 block of Shady Lane near Millersburg on March 11. At the time of his arrest, he was under the supervision of the MO Board of Probation and Parole.

Wyatt posted a $9,000 bond Thursday and was released from jail.