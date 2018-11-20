Callaway County Republican Announces Bid to Run for State Representative

FULTON - Callaway County Republican Central Committee Secretary, Travis Fitzwater, released a statement on his intention to run for the recently redrawn Missouri House of Representatives seat located in Callaway County and a portion of Cole County.

"As an active member of our community and a father-to-be, I know there is a need to fight for our freedoms and ensure that the next generation can enjoy a healthy environment to excel in education, jobs, the community and church," said Fitzwater in the news release.

The new 49th district contains most of the same area in the current 20th district currently held by Rep. Jeanie Riddle. Rep. Riddle announced Monday she is running for the new 7th State Senate District and will not be seeking re-election to the House.