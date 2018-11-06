Callaway County Residents Sign Petition Protesting Polling Station Change

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Earlier this year, the Callaway County clerk's office consolidated polling stations around the county in an attempt to save taxpayer's money.

According to the Fulton Sun, more than a third of registered voters in the town of Carrington have signed a petition asking the clerk's office to reverse it's decision.

While there hasn't been an official statement from the office, county clerk Denise Hubbard had said that consolidation would save the county $2,000 per election.