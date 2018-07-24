Callaway County residents to decide on Prop K in August
FULTON - Many Callaway County residents will see a new initiative on their August 7 ballots. Proposition K is proposed by Fulton Public Schools.
Prop K asks taxpayers within the district to approve an increase of the operating tax levy ceiling from $3.3 to $3.8948 per $100 in assessed property value. That is a $.5698 increase. The debt service levy would remain steady at $0.7612 per $100.
It comes down to more than just money, according to Cowherd.
"We're going to work every possible solution we possibly can to keep our faculty at work. We've got some great young teachers and we really hate to lose those people, so we're going to do everything we can to hang on to them," Cowherd said.
District officials are planning an information meeting on July 26 at the Fulton High School Commons.