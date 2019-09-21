Callaway County revamps its fight against domestic violence

FULTON - Callaway County appointed five new members to its anti-domestic violence board on Tuesday.

The last time the board appointed any new members was in the 1980s. There is a statue that every county collecting funds for anti-domestic violence shelters must have an anti-domestic violence board.

Presiding Comissioner for Callaway County Gary Jungermann said having a full board wasn't necessary because many in the commission were already familiar with their only applicant which was the Coalition Against Rape & Domestic Violence.

Last year, their were two new applicants seeking funding, so the need for a board was made clear.

"It's about the victims not so much the shelters. The shelters are great and you got to have them for the victims," Jungermann said. "It's all about doing the right thing for the people that need these services."

The commission called and asked several people to be on the board that they believe would have an interest in serving their community. The five new members are Callaway County auditor Karen Rentschler, Kelly Trigg, Dr. Thomas Cooper, Tim Borman and Kellie Pontius.

The board will get together once a year to decide funding for each program and shelter that helps victims. They are open to shelters outside of the county, but they must primarily be serving Callaway County residents.

Their first meeting is on Oct. 1 because funding applications are due the same day. The board will then present to the county commission sometime before the year is over about what they believe is the best way to allocate the funds collected.

An average of $9,000 to $10,000 is collected. The funds are generated by residents coming in to get marriage licenses and people coming into court.

Jungermann said he is expecting to have multiple applications from here on out.