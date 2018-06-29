Callaway County schools lockout lifted after nearby armed robbery

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two Callaway County schools went into lockout mode Thursday after sheriff's deputies warned administrators of an armed robbery nearby.

North Callaway High School and Auxvasse Elementary School, which are about five miles away from each other, remained in lockout for about 12 minutes. North Callaway R-1 School District Assistant Superintendent Nicky Kemp said the lockout began at 11:55 a.m. and ended at 12:07 p.m. Three Callaway County Sheriff deputies remained at North Callaway High School until authorities determined the area was secure.

Auxvasse Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer said a suspect robbed the Martinsburg Bank in Wellsville Thursday morning. He said an Auxvasse police officer intercepted the suspect driving through Auxvasse at 11:15 a.m.

Suedmeyer said the high speed pursuit ended after the suspect crashed on Old Highway 54 in Callaway County. He said the Auxvasse Police Department, with assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Callaway County Sherriff's deputies, arrested the suspect. Suedmeyer said the suspect is at the Wellsville Police Department.

The FBI is scheduled to interview the suspect. The suspect's name had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.