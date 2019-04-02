Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail

11 hours 29 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Continuous News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter and Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

FULTON – Callaway County is actively searching for a new jail site as its 30-year-old jail continues to deteriorate.

A new justice center would cost nearly $30 million and would include offices, court rooms and a jail. One of the county’s biggest concerns is the jail’s current condition. 

Callaway County Western District Commissioner Roger Fischer said some parts of the jail have been sinking or cracking for decades. Fischer said the growing issues have even become safety concerns. 

“If you happen to have an emergency and you need to get to people or get people out of a room, you can’t have a door that’s jammed,” he said. 

In addition to the safety concerns of jamming doors, Fischer said overcrowding of the jail has become an issue as well.

“We finally got to a point where the jail practically stays full seven days a week for 365 days a year,” Fischer said. “We have to look at, do we add on to the jail or do we build a new jail?”

One possible site for the new jail is Rice Hall, which is an unused part of the Missouri School for the Deaf. 

“Rice Hall might be a possible option because it has a facility that could be utilized and has thousands of square feet that might be able to be utilized under the right conditions," Fischer said. 

Using Rice Hall as the jail’s new location would save Callaway County between $5-8 million. 

But some people living in the area are concerned about the site itself and its proximity to several schools, including the Missouri School for the Deaf.

Kiera Lee Roberts is a current employee and former alum of the Missouri School for the Deaf. She graduated in 2007. 

“It’s been a while and there’s lots of good memories with this place,” Roberts said. 

Roberts said she and several other alumni were upset when they found out that Rice Hall was a possible site for the jail. 

“It’s heartbreaking and disappointing,” she said.

Her biggest concern is how close the jail would be to her school and other nearby schools and parks. 

“We have kids walking from the school to the park and back. We would rather have Rice Hall be restored as something else for a better place or a better community,” Roberts said. 

Although Roberts and other community members are concerned about Rice Hall becoming a jail, Commissioner Fischer said the county is not set on using the site for the jail.

“There is nothing that says it has to be on the same site. The jail itself could be on a different site,” Fischer said.

Fischer said he believes building the jail and the rest of the justice center on the same site would be the most affordable option, but he said there is still room for discussion. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Michael Brown's mother making run for Ferguson City Council
Michael Brown's mother making run for Ferguson City Council
FERGUSON (AP) — Michael Brown's mother could soon have oversight over the police department connected to her son's death,... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 5:38:19 AM CDT April 02, 2019 in News

Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach Barry Odom joined Chris Gervino on Sports Xtra to talk about spring football and... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Sports

Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail
Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail
FULTON – Callaway County is actively searching for a new jail site as its 30-year-old jail continues to deteriorate. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Continuous News

Polls may see lower numbers than last year in Municipal election
Polls may see lower numbers than last year in Municipal election
COLUMBIA – Municipal elections are Tuesday but voter turnout could be slightly less than last year’s. According to the... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:37:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Proposed bill could make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution
Proposed bill could make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - A Republican lawmaker proposed to change the number of votes required for a constitutional amendment to pass.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:31:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

A car fire blocked a Lincoln University entrance
A car fire blocked a Lincoln University entrance
JEFFERSON CITY - A vehicle caught fire at an entrance to Lincoln University Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. the... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
CENTRALIA – As mass shootings in places of worship make national and international headlines, more states are changing laws and... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia City Council to decide if Columbia should go for a "Spin"
Columbia City Council to decide if Columbia should go for a "Spin"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday on whether Spin scooters can be used within city limits. ... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Southern Boone schools will ask voters to increase their taxes
Southern Boone schools will ask voters to increase their taxes
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone School District is asking voters to approve a property tax levy increase to expand the districts'... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 5:36:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Justices rule against Missouri inmate with rare health issue
Justices rule against Missouri inmate with rare health issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri can execute an inmate who argued his rare medical condition will result in severe pain if... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 5:34:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspects in shoplifting, chase charged in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Suspects in shoplifting, chase charged in Jefferson City
ASHLAND - Five people were charged Monday after they were accused of shoplifting from a Dick's Sporting Goods and leading... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Deputies: Suspected thief found in Columbia attic
Deputies: Suspected thief found in Columbia attic
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbia was arrested Monday. Gary Skaggs is charged... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Greyhounds routinely save other dogs at MU Vet Center
Greyhounds routinely save other dogs at MU Vet Center
COLUMBIA - The MU Veterinary Health Center has it's own personal blood bank with the help of some special animals.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Sheriff's office employees fired after mocking people with Down Syndrome
Sheriff's office employees fired after mocking people with Down Syndrome
CALIFORNIA - Two people were fired from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office over the weekend in response to "derogatory" Facebook... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 10:28:00 AM CDT April 01, 2019 in News

Absentee voting deadline comes Monday
Absentee voting deadline comes Monday
COLUMBIA - The deadline for in-person absentee voting at the Boone County Clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday. Boone... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT April 01, 2019 in Top Stories

U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County
U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County
LOUISIANA - The bridge connecting Missouri to Illinois on U.S. 54 closed at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to MoDOT. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News

Boone County deputies respond to stolen car south of I-70
Boone County deputies respond to stolen car south of I-70
COLUMBIA - One person is in Boone County Sheriff's Department custody after allegedly stealing a car. Deputies said they stopped... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on funds for CPD downtown building
Columbia City Council to vote on funds for CPD downtown building
COLUMBIA - Funds from Police Records Management System Capital Improvement Project might be used for remodeling on the Columbia Police... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 31 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Sunday, March 31, 2019 4:35:00 PM CDT March 31, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
8am 39°
9am 42°
10am 47°
11am 51°