Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation

GUTHRIE TOWNSHIP - Deputies have one suspect in custody in a murder investigation. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said there is no known threat to public safety in the area.

On Friday, deputies responded to a suspicious incident call in the 8000 block of Broadway Street. Upon arrival, the sheriff said in a press release that deputies found a resident deceased. The sheriff also said foul play was evident.

