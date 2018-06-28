Callaway County Suspects Arrested for Drugs

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force arrested 41-year-old Randall Haymart and 31-year-old Joni Wolfe on drug related charges Monday.

The agencies executed a warrant at 5139 Old US Highway 40 in Callaway County when they found drugs packaged for sale, including over three pounds of marijuana ranging from low to high grade, methamphetamine, and prescription medication. They also found paraphernalia associated with distribution and use of drugs, several firearms,and a video surveillance system.

Haymart and Wolfe were transported to Callaway County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a weapon. A third unidentified resident was detained but later released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.